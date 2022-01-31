Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Decreased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $51.91 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

