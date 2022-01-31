Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $68.00 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

