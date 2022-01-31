Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $156.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.56 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

