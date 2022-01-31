Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $222.26 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.