Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.