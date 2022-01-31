Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

