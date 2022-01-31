Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Wolfe Research

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $271.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $243.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

