Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $187.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

