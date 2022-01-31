Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

