Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

