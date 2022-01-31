Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,254 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,254 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,599,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $282.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.21 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

