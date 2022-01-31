Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.94 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.