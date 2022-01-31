VideoCoin Trading Up 21.5% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $54.26 million and $244,676.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,798,500 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

