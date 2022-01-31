Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.0 days.

Vifor Pharma stock traded up $26.25 on Monday, hitting $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.50. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $112.75 and a one year high of $170.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNHAF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

