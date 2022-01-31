Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Up 8.9%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 24,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,074,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $23,144,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

