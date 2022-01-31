Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $126.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $427.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $491.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $594.48 million, with estimates ranging from $553.14 million to $619.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

