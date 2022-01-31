Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 264,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. 19,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,609. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.