Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 157.4% in January

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vitru stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $334.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vitru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC grew its position in Vitru by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vitru by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

