Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $7.06 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

