W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $495.00 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.02.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

