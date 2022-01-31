Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $21.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $322,487. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wabash National by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $19.46 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $962.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.