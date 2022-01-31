Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,248,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 368,600 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

