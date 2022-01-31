Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

ETR DBAN opened at €36.20 ($41.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.82 and its 200 day moving average is €37.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €31.86 ($36.21) and a 12 month high of €40.65 ($46.19). The stock has a market cap of $680.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.37.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.