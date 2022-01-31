Warburg Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €85.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($81.17).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €53.70 ($61.02) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

