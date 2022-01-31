Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,305 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.22% of Boise Cascade worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 146,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

