Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 719,561 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 719,561 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.76% of Cerus worth $49,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 384,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 238,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,800 shares of company stock worth $2,173,500 over the last three months. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.