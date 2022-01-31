Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 22,958 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,958 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.63% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $35,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $787.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRIX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.