Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 95,173 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,173 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Copart worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Amundi bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Copart by 1,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,936,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

CPRT stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

