Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):

1/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $288.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Boeing was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $265.00.

1/21/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. The outlook for the company’s defense business remains optimistic. Per the latest market outlook, the company anticipates that the world will need 19,000 new planes, over the next decade, The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, Boeing has been facing production quality issues for its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus Boeing is experiencing some supply chain shortages. This U.S. jet maker is still behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, which indicates poor revenue growth prospects for Boeing.”

1/20/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $238.00.

1/18/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $265.00.

1/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Boeing was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2021 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.94 on Monday, reaching $195.51. 161,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,322. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.49 and a 200-day moving average of $215.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

