Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Truist Financial (TFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $73.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

1/19/2022 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

1/6/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.50 to $68.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $72.00.

12/10/2021 – Truist Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TFC stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 572,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

