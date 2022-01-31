Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Truist Financial (TFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) in the last few weeks:
- 1/24/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $73.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.50 to $68.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $72.00.
- 12/10/2021 – Truist Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
TFC stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 572,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
