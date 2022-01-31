Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NORMA Group (NOEJ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($56.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/19/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/20/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

NORMA Group stock opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. NORMA Group SE has a 12-month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($56.09).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

