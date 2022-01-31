Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00.

1/27/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Get Teradyne Inc alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.