Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.30.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of Weibo stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 95,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Weibo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after buying an additional 117,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
