Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 95,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Weibo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after buying an additional 117,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

