Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 156,226 Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,226 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.81% of DPCM Capital worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the third quarter worth $442,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPCM Capital stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

