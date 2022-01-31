Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 599,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.55% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

