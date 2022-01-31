Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 765,105 International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 765,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 10.03% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMAQ. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $19,579,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,520,000.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ IMAQ opened at $9.85 on Monday. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.