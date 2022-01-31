Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.24% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACTD. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,860,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,860,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,144,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTD opened at $9.83 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

