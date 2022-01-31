Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $4.99 Million Position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.76% of Clover Leaf Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLOE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,970,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,980,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOE opened at $10.02 on Monday. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

