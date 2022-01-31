WesBanco, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 115,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

