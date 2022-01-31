Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

WAL opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.