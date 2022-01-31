Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 26.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,321. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $27.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.