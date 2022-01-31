Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NYSE WLKP opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $293.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

