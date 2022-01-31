Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,588 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $33,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.84.

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

