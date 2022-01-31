Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $8.94 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00023656 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,411,210 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,210 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

