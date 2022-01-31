WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of DGRE stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,784. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.