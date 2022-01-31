WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DGRE stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,784. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 137,638 shares in the last quarter.

