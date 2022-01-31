Wolfe Research Trims Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Target Price to $45.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.65.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

