Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Triple-S Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 342.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,887,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

