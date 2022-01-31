Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,548,000.

Gladstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.