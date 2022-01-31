Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.39 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

