Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 17,085 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Shares of IIF stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.